Zuerlein missed one of his three field-goal attempts and did not take an extra point in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Zuerlein converted from 32 and 35 yards but went wide left with a 55-yard attempt during the second quarter. The 35-year-old made just 30 of 37 field goals but knocked in 28 of 29 PATs to rank inside the top 15 for kickers league-wide with 118 total points this season. Zuerlein is now slated to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason.