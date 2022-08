Zuerlein made his only field-goal attempt from 49 yards and converted all four of his PAT attempts in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

Zuerlein showed off the mix of accuracy and power that helped him beat out Eddy Pineiro in New York's training camp kicking competition. The veteran kicker could be busy in 2022 on a Jets offense with enough weapons to move the ball but a lack of established red-zone producers to finish off drives.