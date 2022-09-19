Zuerlein made his only field-goal attempt from 57 yards and converted all four of his PAT tries in Sunday's 31-30 win over Cleveland.

A questionable holding penalty on the final play of the third quarter backed the Jets up to the edge of field-goal range, but Zuerlein hit the game-tying field goal from 57 yards in the first minute of the fourth. He also made every PAT, which proved crucial in a game the Jets won by one point thanks in part to a missed Browns PAT. After a shaky New York debut, Zuerlein earned himself some more job security with this outing.