Zuerlein connected on his lone field-goal attempt from 45 yards out in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Zuerlein's game-tying kick in the second quarter was originally from 40 yards. He aimed it outside the upright, but the strong crosswind blew it in between the goal posts. Unfortunately for Zuerlein, the Jets were whistled for delay of game on the play, but the veteran kicker executed the same plan from 45 yards out to provide New York's only points of the afternoon. Zuerlein's likely to be busier in Week 12, when the 6-4 Jets host the 3-8 Bears.