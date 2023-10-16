Zuerlein converted all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

New York's defense forced four turnovers, giving the offense numerous short fields, but it took until the game's final two minutes for the offense to finally find the end zone. Prior to that point, Zuerlein accounted for the team's first 12 points with makes from 43, 42, 35 and 38 yards. Zuerlein made a 60-yard field goal last season, but the Jets notably turned down a pair of opportunities from 55-plus yards in Sunday's win, electing to go for it once and punt another time.