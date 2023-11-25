Zuerlein didn't attempt a field goal and converted one of two PATs in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

After benching Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle during the previous game, the Jets' struggling offense looked no better in Boyle's first start of 2023. At least Wilson usually got the team in field-goal range a few times per game; Boyle didn't lead the offense into Miami territory until the fourth quarter. Zuerlein hasn't attempted a field goal over the past two games.