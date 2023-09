Zuerlein (groin) has been downgraded and will not play Sunday against the Cowboys.

The Jets chose to sign Austin Seibert to replace Zuerlein. The decision to sign Seibert instead of promote off the practice squad is an interesting one, and could suggest a prolonged absence for the veteran, although the Jets have yet to officially reveal any more information at the moment. Expect more news to surface regarding Zuerlein's availability for future weeks in due time.