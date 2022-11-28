Zuerlein connected on a 57-yard field goal but also missed a 53-yard attempt in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Bears. He made all four of his PAT attempts.

Zuerlein showed off his impressive leg strength in the final minute of the first half, connecting from 57 yards out with plenty of height to spare while kicking through a steady rain. Given the conditions, his miss from 53 with the game well in hand in the fourth was forgivable. Prior to Zuerlein's first official attempt, he lined up for a 36-yard field goal, but punter Braden Mann fumbled on the hold and threw the ball away for an incomplete pass. With New York's offense trending up after Mike White's insertion at quarterback, Zuerlein could be an intriguing Week 13 option against the Vikings.