Zuerlein connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made his only PAT try in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

With a long of 45 yards, Zuerlein didn't need any help from the altitude in Denver, but he did well to navigate windy conditions better than the Broncos' Brandon McManus, who missed a field goal and a PAT. All told, Zuerlein has made all but two of his 15 field-goal attempts and 16 of 17 PAT attempts for the 5-2 Jets.