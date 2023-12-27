Zuerlein (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Cleveland, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Zuerlein was limited at practice Wednesday, so his availability for Week 17 seems close to a coin-flip proposition. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets signed Austin Seibert to their practice squad Wednesday as an insurance policy in the event Zuerlein can't play Thursday.
