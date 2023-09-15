Zuerlein (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Dallas, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Zuerlein didn't practice Friday while tending to a groin injury in his right (kicking) leg. The Jets are expected to sign a kicker to their practice squad Friday or Saturday to have an insurance option on hand in the event that Zuerlein isn't able to play in Sunday's game, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Zuerlein is coming off a productive Week 1 game in which he knocked down his lone extra-point attempt and all three of his field-goal tries in the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.