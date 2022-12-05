Zuerlein made all five field-goal attempts -- including a franchise record 60-yarder -- and his only PAT attempt in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Minnesota.

Zuerlein delivered one of the best kicking performances of the season as the Mike White-led Jets offense moved the ball at will but consistently stalled in scoring range. The 34-year-old kicker made a 48-yard attempt in the first quarter, then connected from 60 in the final seconds of the first half. After halftime, Zuerlein added makes from 36, 30 and 26 yards.