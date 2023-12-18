Zuerlein didn't attempt a kick in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

After scoring 30 points in their previous game, the Jets were outscored by 30 in their first shutout loss of 2023, so Zuerlein didn't register an attempt. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson (concussion) left in the first half and was replaced by the ineffective Trevor Siemian. A favorable Week 16 matchup against Washington is up next, but with Wilson's status in doubt, the Jets will continue to have a low floor on offense.