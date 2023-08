Zuerlein made both of his field-goal attempts and all three PAT tries in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

The Jets still have two preseason games left, but Zuerlein's ready for the regular season to start. After connecting from 47 and 45 yards out in this one, the veteran kicker has made all five of his field-goal attempts this preseason, with each kick coming from at least 44 yards away.