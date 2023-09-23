Zuerlein (leg) is expected to kick Sunday as the Jets opted not to active another kicker from the practice squad, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Expect the Jets to make it official closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, but this is still positive news for fantasy managers who were hoping to have the big leg of Zuerlein's in their fantasy lineup. Austin Seibert filled in last week for the veteran and made his only field-goal attempt in the blowout loss to the Cowboys.