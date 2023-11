Zuerlein made both of his field-goal attempts in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Zuerlein connected from 47 yards in the second quarter and from 46 in the third. The veteran kicker has made all but one of his 19 field-goal attempts in 2023, as well as all six PAT attempts. New York's inability to score touchdowns should continue creating plenty of opportunities for Zuerlein to kick field goals moving forward.