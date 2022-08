Zuerlein is the lone kicker on the Jets roster with the team releasing Eddy Pineiro on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Zuerlein was the favorite and ultimately wins the job. He still has a strong leg, but the volume he saw in past seasons with the Rams and Cowboys may be a thing of the past. Count Zuerlein among the many whose value depends on improvement from second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who likely will miss the start of the season after having meniscus surgery in mid-August.