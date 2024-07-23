Reddick won't report for the start of training camp as he seeks a new contract, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Traded from Philadelphia to New York this spring, Reddick didn't attend OTAs or minicamp with his new team. He's due $14.5 million in the final season of his contract, following four consecutive years with at least 11 sacks. There's a mandatory $50,000 fine for each day of training camp he misses, which means he could report at some point even if negotiations don't progress the way he's hoping. The Jets reportedly thought Reddick was content to play out the final year of his contract at the time they traded for him; it's unclear if there was a miscommunication or he simply changed his mind.