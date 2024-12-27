Reddick (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Friday's full practice session, Reddick is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional contest after likely sustaining a neck injury in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Rams. Reddick has underwhelmed in his first season with the Jets, appearing in just eight games and recording nine total tackles, including 0.5 sacks. If the Temple product can play through his neck issue in Week 17, he's expected to serve as one of the Jets' top edge rushers.