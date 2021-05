The Jets selected Nasirildeen in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 186th overall.

This is an interesting chess piece for Robert Saleh's new defense in New York. Nasirildeen has rare size for a defensive back at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with an ability to be an asset in the box. He had 91 tackles as a sophomore and 101 as a junior at Florida State but had a shortened senior season with just two appearances. An athlete like Nasirildeen is a nice find in the sixth for the Jets.