Nasirildeen (neck) will not return to Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Browns, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The linebacker left the game in the first quarter. A sixth-round pick in 2021, Nasirildeen spent a majority of last season on the Jets' practice squad, but he played in seven games and made four tackles. The third-year pro is competing for a depth spot in 2023.