Mevis missed his only field-goal attempt from 55 yards in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Eagles.

Mevis has a bigger leg than Nick Folk, but the latter's accuracy already had Folk pegged as the favorite in the Jets' kicking competition, and Friday's results may have sealed the deal for Folk, who made his only field-goal attempt from 41 yards. The Jets will almost certainly cut down to one kicker prior to the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Steelers.