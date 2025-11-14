Jets' Harrison Phillips: Cleared to play TNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Patriots.
Phillips was able to overcome a foot issue during Week 11 prep and has been cleared to play Thursday. The veteran defensive tackle has posted 25 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, one pass defense and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games.
More News
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Traded to Jets•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Starts all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Logs six tackles against Packers•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Ready for Sunday•