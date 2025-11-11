default-cbs-image
Phillips (foot) was estimated as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report.

The Jets have held back-to-back walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Phillips has appeared in all nine games this season, recording 25 tackles (10 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass breakup on 59 percent of the defensive snaps.

