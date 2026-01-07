Phillips recorded 60 tackles (22 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defensed across 17 appearances in 2025.

After coming over in a trade from Minnesota shortly before the start of the regular season, Phillips proceeded to play in all 17 regular-season games for the fourth consecutive campaign and reached the 60-tackle mark for only the second time in his eight-year NFL career. His cap hit will climb from $4.2 million in 2025 to $7.5 million in 2026, but given Phillips' solid on-field production and off-field leadership coupled with the Jets' lack of depth on the interior of the defensive line, the Jets will likely be willing to eat that increase for his age-30 season.