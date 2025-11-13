Jets' Harrison Phillips: Questionable for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.
Following back-to-back DNP listings Monday and Tuesday, Phillips got in a limited session Wednesday, giving him a chance to play versus New England. Phillips has yet to miss a game this season after being acquired from the Vikings ahead of Week 1.
