Jets' Harrison Phillips: Still bothered by foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Phillips popped up on the injury report ahead of the Jets' Week 11 matchup against the Patriots, but he still managed to suit up. That provides some hope that he'll be able to suit up once again in Week 12 to face the Ravens.
More News
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Cleared to play TNF•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Jets' Harrison Phillips: Traded to Jets•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Starts all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Vikings' Harrison Phillips: Logs six tackles against Packers•