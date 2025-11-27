Jets' Harrison Phillips: Still nursing foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
Phillips has been on the injury report for the last two weeks with a foot injury, but he's managed to play through the issue. That suggests he'll be available for a Week 13 matchup against the Falcons, though his practice participation will still be worth monitoring for the rest of the week.
