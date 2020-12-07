site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Harvey Langi: Adds eight tackles in Week 13
Langi finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Raiders.
Langi has 37 tackles in his last four games. He should continue to start at inside linebacker alongside Neville Hewitt in Week 14 against Seattle.
