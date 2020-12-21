Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Langi is being evaluated for a neck injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Langi played every snap in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams. This injury may have flared up following the game, and Gase is uncertain if he'll be able to play in a Week 16 matchup against the Browns. The Jets' linebacker corps has been tested by the injury bug this year, and it would turn to either Noah Dawkins or Sharif Finch if Langi is forced to miss time.