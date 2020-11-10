Langi recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and a quarterback hit in Monday's 30-27 loss to New England.
Langi has seen his role expand following the trade deadline move that sent fellow linebacker Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh. He played on 95 percent of New York's defensive snaps in this one and likely earned an every-down role moving forward with this standout performance, especially if fellow inside linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring) continues to miss time.
