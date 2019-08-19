Jets' Harvey Langi: Expected to play Saturday
Langi (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Saints, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Langi is battling to make the roster, so it's imperative that he return from injury to strut his stuff during the preseason. It appears that he'll do just that in New York's third preseason contest.
