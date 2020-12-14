site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Harvey Langi: Has 46 tackles in last five
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Langi logged nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 40-3 loss to Seattle.
Langi tied Neville Hewitt for the team lead in tackles. With 46 tackles in his last five games, Langi's performing admirably in a starting role.
