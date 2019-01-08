Jets' Harvey Langi: Signs reserve/futures deal
Langi signed a reserve/futures deal with the Jets on Tuesday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.
Langi spent much of 2018 on the Jets practice squad and then injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. He's appeared in just one game since going undrafted in 2017 and he'll look to secure an active roster spot with the Jets next season.
