Anderson had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Packers.

Anderson played a season high 73 defensive snaps Sunday and now has 4.5 sacks in last last three games, after totaling 2.5 sacks through the season's first 12 contests. The 27-year-old was the only Jets' defensive end with more than 30 snaps, partially because Leonard Williams was ejected during the second quarter.