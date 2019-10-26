Anderson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson was held to limited participation in practice all week, and he could miss a third straight contest. The fifth-year pro registered just seven tackles through his only three full games, and Kyle Phillips is slated to start at defensive end if Anderson can't go.

