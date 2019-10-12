Jets' Henry Anderson: Doubtful for Week 6
Anderson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Anderson suffered a sprained AC joint and was considered week-to-week upon diagnosis. If he sits out, as expected, Kyle Phillips and Folorunso Fatukasi figure to see more time at defensive end.
