Anderson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Anderson suffered a sprained AC joint and was considered week-to-week upon diagnosis. If he sits out, as expected, Kyle Phillips and Folorunso Fatukasi figure to see more time at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories