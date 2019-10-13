Anderson (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's home clash against the Cowboys.

Anderson suffered a sprained AC joint last week against the Eagles, and came into the game doubtful to suit up. It's possible that the Stanford product could miss more time with the injury, but with Anderson out Sunday, Kyle Phillips and Folorunso Fatukasi figure to see an increase in snaps.

