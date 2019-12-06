Jets' Henry Anderson: Questionable for Week 14
Anderson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Anderson continues to treat his shoulder injury but has played in each of the Jets' last five games. He'll most likely be out there Sunday, too.
