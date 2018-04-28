Jets' Henry Anderson: Shipped to New York
Anderson was traded to the Jets on Saturday, Stephen Holder of indystar.com reports.
The Colts opted to part ways with Anderson in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. Anderson figures to provide added depth at the defensive end position for New York. The Jets have said goodbye to the likes of Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson and Kony Ealy within the calendar year. While Anderson isn't expected to contribute at an All-Pro level, the Jets hope he'll be able to pick up some of the slack left behind from key departures.
