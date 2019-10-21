Anderson (shoulder) is officially inactive for Monday's clash with New England, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Anderson was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain following Week 5's matchup, and will miss his second straight game. In the meantime, Folorunso Fatukasi and Kyle Phillips are both in line to see an increased snap count for Monday's game.

