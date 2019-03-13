Jets' Henry Anderson: Sticking with Jets
Anderson signed a three-year, $25.2 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
After a breakout season in the pass-rushing department with seven sacks, Anderson earned a handsome payday and some long-term stability. His usage in 2019 is likely a rotation with Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon again, but Williams could be traded if a long-term extension isn't reached, which would boost Anderson's ceiling even further.
