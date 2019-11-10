Play

Anderson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Anderson was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, but it won't keep him out of the shared-stadium rivalry. He's only played in five games this season, recording seven tackles (four solo) and zero sacks. Anderson's fantasy value can be safely passed over in IDP settings.

