Play

Anderson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Anderson was able to play in this past Sunday's win over the Dolphins, and he was limited in practice all week. The fifth-year defensive end appears to be on track to start again Thursday, looking to contain Lamar Jackson on the road.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories