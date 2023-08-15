The Jets have placed Odenigbo on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official website reports.

The nature of Odenigbo's injury remains a mystery at this time, but it is severe enough to land him on IR. He signed with the Jets in late-July and was competing for the opportunity to provide depth on New York's defensive line. The journeyman was selected in the seventh-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Vikings and has since seen stints with the Cardinals, Browns, Colts and most recently the Buccaneers' practice squad.