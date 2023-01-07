The Jets signed Charles from the practice squad Saturday.
Charles spent the preseason with the Jets before being waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. The undrafted wideout has spent the entirety of his rookie campaign on the team's practice squad, and he's now in line to make his NFL debut during Sunday's regular-season finale against Miami. Charles, who caught four passes for 27 yards during the preseason, will likely slot into a deep reserve role alongside Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims.