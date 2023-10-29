Charles (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Giants.

Charles is dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to sit out practice Friday after logging a pair of limited sessions to begin Week 8 prep. He came into the weekend considered doubtful to play, so it's no surprise that he'll sit out the rivalry game against the Giants. Charles has played just seven offensive snaps without logging any stats over two games for the Jets, so his absence will primarily impact the team's special-teams unit.