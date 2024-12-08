Charles (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Charles injured his knee early in the fourth quarter. He's serving in a depth role at wide receiver and did not record a target before leaving Sunday's game.
