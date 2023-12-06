Charles played all 23 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

Though he was active ahead of Randall Cobb as the Jets' No. 5 receiver, Charles was relegated exclusively to a special-teams role while Garrett Wilson, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee (ankle) and Allen Lazard handled all the available wideout snaps. Even if the injury Brownlee sustained forces him to miss this Sunday's game against the Texans, Cobb -- if active -- may get the nod over Charles as the No. 4 option at receiver.