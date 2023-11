Charles (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Charles was unable to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Giants after sitting out of the Friday practice leading up to Week 8. His full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he is on track to play in Week 9 against the Chargers on Monday night. Charles has appeared in two games this season -- 33 snaps on special teams and seven on offense -- without recording a stat.